Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
On January 28, 2020, Katherine Metzger (nee Stichel) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank A. Metzger; devoted mother of Linda Kennell and her husband Art; loving grandmother of Stacy Wiggins and her husband Dave, and Scott Kennell and his wife Anne; cherished great-grandmother of Sam, Anna, and Luke Wiggins, and Ryan and Allie Kennell.

Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a memorial donation in Katherine's name to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls RD, Baltimore, MD 21211. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 1, 2020
