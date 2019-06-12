Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Bracken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Murphy "Kitty" Bracken

Notice Condolences Flowers

Katherine Murphy "Kitty" Bracken Notice
On Friday, May 31, 2019; Katherine 'Kitty' Bracken (nee Murphy), beloved wife of the late John O. Bracken Sr.; devoted mother of M. Karen Bracken, J. Owen Bracken Jr., Margaret B. Siegel, Brian J. Bracken, Kevin F. Bracken, Carol B. Lucas, Michael W. Bracken and the late Barbara M. Bracken. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Friends and family may call Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook), on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Pius X, 6428 York Rd, Baltimore, 21212 on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 12 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now