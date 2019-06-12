|
|
On Friday, May 31, 2019; Katherine 'Kitty' Bracken (nee Murphy), beloved wife of the late John O. Bracken Sr.; devoted mother of M. Karen Bracken, J. Owen Bracken Jr., Margaret B. Siegel, Brian J. Bracken, Kevin F. Bracken, Carol B. Lucas, Michael W. Bracken and the late Barbara M. Bracken. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Friends and family may call Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook), on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Pius X, 6428 York Rd, Baltimore, 21212 on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 12 to June 16, 2019