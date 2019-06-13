Katherine Winne Myers, 84, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00am at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Paul Evans officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:30am until 11:00am. Interment will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery. Donations may be made in Katherine's memory to the Residence Assistance Fund at Carlyle Place, 5300 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210.Katherine did clerical work for American Institute for Property and Casualty Insurance but her best job was raising her family. She loved to sing in the church choir from the time she was 15 years old. Katherine is preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Margaret Winne and grandson Kenneth Myers, Jr.Katherine is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles L. Myers of Macon; children, Ken (Jill) Myers of Byron, Georgia, Steve (Michele) of Myers Havre de Grace, Maryland, and Anne (David) Risaliti of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania; and 8 grandchildren.Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 13 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary