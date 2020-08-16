1/
KATHERINE NIXDORFF WILSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 6, 2020 Katherine Nixdorff Wilson beloved wife of William E. Wilson Jr.; dear mother of Neil Anthony-Smith Nixdorff (Katie Phofl); dear daughter of Frank S. Nixdorff and the late Gertrude Agnes Nixdorff (nee Druml);dear grandmother of Una Ann Nixdorff; dear sister of Robert Lee West. Sister of Mary Nixdorff Smith. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Service and interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to the ParkDorff Award of Hood College 401 Rosemont Ave. Frederick, MD 21701. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.

www.mwfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved