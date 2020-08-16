On August 6, 2020 Katherine Nixdorff Wilson beloved wife of William E. Wilson Jr.; dear mother of Neil Anthony-Smith Nixdorff (Katie Phofl); dear daughter of Frank S. Nixdorff and the late Gertrude Agnes Nixdorff (nee Druml);dear grandmother of Una Ann Nixdorff; dear sister of Robert Lee West. Sister of Mary Nixdorff Smith. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.Service and interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to the ParkDorff Award of Hood College 401 Rosemont Ave. Frederick, MD 21701. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.