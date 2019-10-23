Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Stella Maris Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Road
Timonium, MD
Katherine Regan Notice
On October 19, 2019, Katherine P. Regan passed away peacefully. She was a devout Catholic and life long Baltimorean representing the city proudly. She graduated from Notre Dame Prep high school, held a master's degree from Johns Hopkins in education and taught home economics in some of city's most vulnerable school districts. Once retired, she indulged her passion for travel and kept up with family and friends. Katherine was the beloved wife of Frank Regan, devoted mother of Brian, Aileen and Maura and the late Keith Regan. She was a cherished grandmother of David, Peter, Scott, Andrew, Juno and Grayson.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093, on Thursday at 1 pm. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Katherine's name to Stella Maris.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019
