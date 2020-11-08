Katherine Payne Rigney passed away peacefully on Tuesday night November 3, 2020 at her residence at Oak Crest Village.



Born May 7, 1924 to John Shevine and Lucy Kate Boaz Payne, she was the oldest of six brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 55 years Tom Rigney, as well as three brothers, a sister, her daughter Linda Lane Rigney and a grandson. She is survived by her daughter Betty Ann Rigney of Reisterstown, a sister Dorothy Walton of Dayton Ohio, seven grandchildren – Rodger Kent Krakau, Erik Krakau, Alisa Owens, Elizabeth Miller, Kelley Wells, Michael Lane and Tom Lane and their families, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



She moved to Oak Crest around 2004 and quickly became involved in the many activities available there. She played Maj Jong, dominoes, bocce ball and Wii Bowling and attended a dance class, exercise classes and dinner in the dining room with friends every evening. She was a runner-up in the first ever Dancing with the Stars event at Oak Crest. Most recently, last September, she spent the weekend in Pennsylvania where she attended the wedding of one of her great-granddaughters and partied well into the night at both the rehearsal dinner and the wedding reception.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Methodist Board of Child Care or Towson United Methodist Church.



Interment will be private.



The family is being cared for by Eline Funeral Home.



