Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map

Kathleen A. Varga

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Varga Notice
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Kathleen A. Varga (nee McGeehan) of Baltimore with her husband of 40 years, Albert A. Varga, at her side at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Cause of death was multiple myeloma effecting the heart. She was the dear sister of the late Ethel Kable and Charles McGeehan; loving aunt of William, Jr., Gregory, Daniel, Jennifer, Michael and Russell; also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews. Kathleen and Albert loved to travel. They visited Europe, with Paris and Venice being their favorite cities. They also enjoyed the Western U.S. National Parks. Kathleen was a longtime sweepstakes contestant. Some of her prizes included a round trip to and from Paris, a week in Barbados and 4 days at Williamsburg.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 beginning at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Kathleen with memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the National Multiple Myeloma Society as well as for her favorite saying "being good to each other, that's what it's all about." Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -