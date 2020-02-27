|
|
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Kathleen A. Varga (nee McGeehan) of Baltimore with her husband of 40 years, Albert A. Varga, at her side at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Cause of death was multiple myeloma effecting the heart. She was the dear sister of the late Ethel Kable and Charles McGeehan; loving aunt of William, Jr., Gregory, Daniel, Jennifer, Michael and Russell; also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews. Kathleen and Albert loved to travel. They visited Europe, with Paris and Venice being their favorite cities. They also enjoyed the Western U.S. National Parks. Kathleen was a longtime sweepstakes contestant. Some of her prizes included a round trip to and from Paris, a week in Barbados and 4 days at Williamsburg.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 beginning at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Kathleen with memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the National Multiple Myeloma Society as well as for her favorite saying "being good to each other, that's what it's all about." Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020