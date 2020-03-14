|
|
Kathleen Ann (Eckley) Arditi, age 70, of Kingsville, MD passed away peacefully at her home on March 5, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Kathleen was born on October 14, 1949 in Canton, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Glenn Eckley Sr. and Louise Kerr. Kathleen attended Patterson High School and went on to enjoy a variety of careers working with the public that included being a dental assistant, a manicurist, an activities director for senior citizens and being a receptionist for many fun and creative businesses. She loved planning family get togethers, celebrating people, hunting for bargains and always looking out for those she loved. Kathleen devoted her life, her unwavering love and her joyous spirit to her family and friends. She uplifted and touched the lives of so many and was loved and adored by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving life partner of 35 years Rick LePore, her daughter Sandy Linn, her brother Randy Eckley, her sister Tootie Barber and her husband Tony and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and grand-dogs. She is predeceased by her brother Glenn (Butch) Eckley Jr. After reuniting with her beloved late golden retrievers Charlie, Gracie, Garbo and The Bogarts at Rainbow Bridge, Kathleen collected her 2 sets of wings and set off on her next extraordinary journey. Kathleen donated her body to science and will be cremated. A Memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020