|
|
On November 11, 2019, Kathleen E. Cortolillo (nee Gleason); beloved wife of the late Anthony Paul Cortolillo. Devoted mother of the late Paul Gregory Cortolillo and his surviving wife Kathi Curreri Cortolillo. Cherished grandmother of Kearra N., Christopher A. and Chelsea B. Cortolillo. Loving great grandmother of Harper and Hudson. Kathleen is also survived by her dear friends and caregivers Marlene and Calvin Francis.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Friday from 6-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church 8003 N. Boundary Road Dundalk, MD. 21222 on Saturday at 10AM. Interment, Oak Lawn Cemetery
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019