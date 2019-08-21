Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Kathleen Ensey Notice
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Ensey, 61 of Parkton, died of pulmonary hypertension on August 19, at University Medical Center. Born in Baltimore and raised in Glen Burnie, daughter of Pat and Peggy Prendergast, Kathy attended Martin Spalding High School in Severn, and graduated as a nurse from Anne Arundel Community College. Kathy worked at Mercy Medical Center; as a cardiac care nurse at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson; and as R.N./Nurse Administrator/office manager for the Endoscopy Center of N. Baltimore. Kathy was an excellent nurse who helped thousands of patients through difficult and often life-saving surgical procedures. Kathy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and vacationing at Carolina Beach, NC. Survivors include husband Martin Ensey, son and daughter in law Chris and Sara Ensey; brothers Patrick Prendergast, Jr., John Prendergast, Tim Prendergast and Michael Prendergast; sister Mary Frances Crossan; and 14 nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: Ruck Towson Funeral Home, on Sat. Aug 24 10:30 AM. Viewings: Thursday Aug 22 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
