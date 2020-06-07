Sister Kathleen Frances of St. Peter Sadowski
1947 - 2020
Sister Kathleen Frances of St. Peter, called home to God on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 73. Sr. Kathleen was born in Baltimore, MD, on February 21, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Chester Sadowski and Eleanor (nee Bolesta) Sadowski and was one of two children. Sister Kathleen entered the Little Sisters of the Poor and pronounced her vows on March 19, 1970. In her 50 years of religious life, she served the elderly in homes throughout the United States including: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Mobile, St. Paul, Scranton, Evansville, Washington, DC, Pittsburgh, Toledo, New Orleans, and most recently Baltimore.

Sister Kathleen is survived by one sister, Eileen Yuknavich and a cousin, Gerry Sadowski.

Funeral services will be celebrated at St. Martin's Home, 601 Maiden Choice Lane on Tuesday, June 9 beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a special rosary followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 10:00. Interment New Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Funeral service
09:30 AM
St. Martin's Home
JUN
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Martin's Home
