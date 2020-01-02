Home

More Obituaries for Kathleen Furlong
Kathleen Furlong


1943 - 2020
Kathleen Furlong Notice
Kathleen Dabney Furlong, 76, of Conway, SC passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Conway Medical Center. She was born April 30, 1943 in Baltimore, MD daughter of the late Linwood Dabney, Sr. and Anna Kreamer Dabney.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Linwood "Boots" Dabney Jr. and Randolph Dabney, Sr.; and one sister, Janie D. Barnes.

Survivors include three sons, Gregory Furlong and his wife Terri Ann of Conway, Rob Furlong and his wife Peggy of Conway and Brian Furlong of Conway; grandchildren, Brittany Lea Furlong of Glen Burnie, MD and Robby Furlong of Myrtle Beach; sister, Carolyn Davis and her husband Markland of Joppa, MD; and many treasured nieces and nephews.

Kathleen enjoyed spending her time reading, shopping and dining out.

Memorial services will be privately held.

The family has requested that memorial contributions in Kathleen's name be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, https://msfocus.org/Donate.aspx or by mail at, 6520 N. Andrews Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.

Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
