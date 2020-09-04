1/
Kathleen G. Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 2, 2020, Kathleen G. Brooks, wife of Joseph Brooks, mother of Dr. Maureen Brooks and husband David Weiss and sister of Steve Glab. Mrs. Brooks is additionally survived by extended close loving family and friends. Family will Receive on Sunday 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Father Gregory Rapisarda will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: School Sisters of Notre Dame at: https://ssnd.org/partner-us/gift/. Please note: The Brooks family would like to share; Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, an additional celebration of life for Kathi will be schedule at a later date. Online condolences may also be shared at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 3, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Howard Doerle
September 3, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christopher Glab
September 3, 2020
I remember Kathleen as a funny, friendly girl who was in my class of ‘66 at the Institute of Notre Dame. Sending prayers for her family and friends. Rest in peace, Kathy
Kathleen Barker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved