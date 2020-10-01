On Monday, September 28, 2020, Sister Kathleen Groves, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Anna Marie Gearon and Benjamin F. Groves. She is survived by her sister, Sister Mary Groves, OP and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Burial will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM, in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Kathleen will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Kathleen may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store