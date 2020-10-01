1/
SISTER KATHLEEN GROVES SSND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, September 28, 2020, Sister Kathleen Groves, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Anna Marie Gearon and Benjamin F. Groves. She is survived by her sister, Sister Mary Groves, OP and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Burial will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM, in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Kathleen will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Kathleen may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Burial
11:00 AM
Villa Maria Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved