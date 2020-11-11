1/
Kathleen Henderson
{ "" }
On Monday, November 9, 2020 Kathleen (nee Reid) Henderson passed away. Retired Vice President of First National Bank. Beloved wife of John Henderson; devoted mother of John Alexander, Lorraine Kraft, David Alexander, and Pat Henderson; also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
November 10, 2020
Mrs. Kathleen Henderson was like a mother to me . Always had something kind and caring to say to me . Mrs. Henderson always made me laugh and seeing her was a joy. When i would call her she always had kind words to say and make me laugh to cheer me up. Mrs. Henderson was a great a great caring women. I will miss you .
My Prayers for the family and Mr. Henderson . God opened the heaven Golden Gates for a special women and hope we meet again and rest in peace.

Love
Pam Schrauder
(Dr. Peet Office)
Love














Pam Schrauder
Friend
