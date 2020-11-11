Mrs. Kathleen Henderson was like a mother to me . Always had something kind and caring to say to me . Mrs. Henderson always made me laugh and seeing her was a joy. When i would call her she always had kind words to say and make me laugh to cheer me up. Mrs. Henderson was a great a great caring women. I will miss you .

My Prayers for the family and Mr. Henderson . God opened the heaven Golden Gates for a special women and hope we meet again and rest in peace.



Love

Pam Schrauder

(Dr. Peet Office)

