Kathleen "Kate" Herbert, age 64, of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away on April 11, 2020 at her home. Born in Street, Maryland, she was the daughter of Roland Oliver and Dorothy Catherine (Hoffman) Herbert.
Kate lived a full and interesting life! Raised on a farm by a teacher and an electrician, with an older sister, her friends were ponies, puppies and ducks. Being outside always made her happy. Her zeal for gardening was apparent in her yards wherever she lived! People would stop just to ask her about her plants.
She loved music, and played 10+ instruments. Mostly self taught! She was both choir and handbell director at Trinity Lutheran and St Paul's Lutheran Churches. She sang with the Harford Choral Society, and also professionally at weddings.
In the 1980's, she started choreographing and teaching aerobics and exercise classes for Aberdeen Parks and Rec. She continued this for 17 years.
She was creative and unique. She built treehouses and gazebos without plans. Cut and painted wood decorations for all holidays! Designed Halloween costumes that won prizes. She wrote poetry, songs, and published a book. Titled True Women Wear Living Bras. She also won a prestigious Telly award for her video on the elderly and their care.
Because above all of these things, working with the elderly was her passion. She spent many years as an assistant program director at The Kelleher Adult Daycare Center.
After this she did home health care, finally becoming the sole caregiver for her best friend in the whole world, Sherry McCartney. This meant leaving Maryland, and moving to Texas.
We missed her very much! Visits weren't enough! So when Sherry passed away, she moved back to Maryland.
Older, but wiser, and still the same Kate, she started over. A brave thing to do at 62! Her younger grandchildren grew to know and love her, and she adored them all. Even the teenaged ones, most of the time! Living with a lively family of 9 was challenging but what a blessing that time was, especially now.
She eventually moved into a new apartment, she and Abigail, her canine companion who was more like a person than any dog we ever knew.
She and Abigail made friends and enjoyed their time at Catholic Charities in Aberdeen.
One year ago, an Ancestry DNA test brought her to her biological family. She discovered a part of herself she had never known. Many new family members, and an amazing new chapter to her story. A brother and an aunt, Mary Price, who became some of her favorite people.
Her last weeks were spent gathering supplies for a large Easter egg hunt for all of her grands (and great-grands!)! The current Coronavirus pandemic had put that on hold, but it was something we were looking forward to.
I know most people put the "good" in an obituary, and not the "bad". I am going to do the same. Because a full life isn't a perfect life. It can't be. You don't learn to ride without falling.
And Kate, well, she had a wild ride!
Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Leocea Maridian McLanahan and her husband, Ken, of Conowingo; two sons, Ian Morlok and his wife, Jami, of Havre de Grace and Matthew Morlok and his wife, Pam, of Aberdeen; siblings Carole Leach of VA and James Walter of Aberdeen. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren: KC McLanahan III and wife Catherine of Conowingo, Tyler Theisen of Minnesota, Sheri Morlok of North East, Caitlin McLanahan of Conowingo, Briaunna Morlok of North East, Malea McLanahan, Mary Catherine McLanahan, Elina McLanahan, Andrew McLanahan, Lauren McLanahan and Isaac McLanahan, all of Conowingo, and Jaden Gomez and Janika Gomez of Havre de Grace. Great-grandchildren are Hailey Garvey, Cora Curry, Kamdyn DeStephano, Ashlynn Wilson, Trenton Wilson and Lincoln McLanahan.
She was predeceased by her parents, one grandson, Cameron McLanahan, and one great-grandson, Oliver McLanahan.
A memorial service to be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020