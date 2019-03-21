|
of Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away at Hope Hospice in Ft. Myers, of Multiple System Atrophy, on January 3, 2019. Kathy was born in Baltimore, Maryland and spent her childhood years in Hamilton. She graduated from Towson State College with a degree in Education. Kathy is survived by her husband, Randy Greenwald, sisters Edith (Bill) Bauhaus, Doris McDermott and Patricia Schott, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved little parrot Echo. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Ethel McDermott, and brothers Roy Salisbury and Dennis McDermott. In her spare time she enjoyed tutoring at the local elementary school, teaching English as a second language, and watching the Southwest Florida eagles (Harriet, M15, Ozzie and their offspring). Donations may be made in her memory to Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, P.O. Box 150, Sanibel, FL 33957 (crowclinic.org), or Florida Eagle Cam Foundation, 6601 Bayshore Rd., Ft. Myers, FL 33902, (southwestfloridaeaglecam.com), or Literacy Council Gulf Coast, 26820 Old 41, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 (Literacygulfcoast.org), or Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908, (HopeHCS.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 31, 2019