On November 16, 2020, Kathleen Kulacki Dodd; survived by her loving children Susan Dodd and Christopher Dodd and by her former husband Paul H. Dodd. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents Dr. Leo Kulacki and Mrs. Kathleen Kulacki (nee Kennedy) and by her son Jeffery Dodd.Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kathleen's name to the National Institute of Mental Health at https://www.nimh.nih.gov/about/connect-with-nimh/donate-to-mental-health-research.shtml