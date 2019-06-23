|
On June 20, 2019, Kathleen L. Fleckenstein (nee Roubal), peacefully passed away of heart failure at 78 years old, surrounded by her children Theresa (Terrie), Michael and Paul Fleckenstein.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Paul Fleckenstein, Sr., and her brother-in-law, John (Jack) Fleckenstein. She is also survived by her cousin, Maria (Ree) Clayton, her sisters-in-law, Geraldine Fleckenstein and Rose Mary Wilz, her nephew, Joseph Fleckenstein, and her niece Christine Fleckenstein (Christopher Dorbert), Chris' daughter Kaitlyn and her two children.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Tuesday from 5-8 PM, where a memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathleen's name may be made to the pet rescue organization of your choice or the MD SPCA, 3300 Falls Rd. Baltimore, MD 21211. online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019