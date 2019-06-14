Home

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Schreiber , Kathleen M.

Kathleen M. Schreiber, 77, of Glenville, PA, died June 11, 2019. Loving wife of Harry E. Schreiber, Sr., they would have celebrated 58 years of marriage on June 24. Born in Baltimore, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Catherine (McEvoy) Kalbskopf. A bus driver for the Baltimore Co. Schools for 38 years, she enjoyed antiquing and riding motorcycles. Kathleen was a wonderful woman who "was a force to be reckoned with" and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Also surviving is a son, Harry E. Schreiber, Jr., and his wife Dee of Glenville; 4 grandchildren, Sam, Shelby, Sara, and Paul; 1 great granddaughter, Sophia; and 2 sisters, Leona Richardson and Joan Bromwell, both of Baltimore. She was preceded in death by a son, Paul.

There will be a visitation on Monday, June 17, from 10 -11 a.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment in Jefferson Cemetery, Codorus, PA. Please omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to: . HartensteinCares.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 14, 2019
