Kathleen Quinn Mahoney, aged 76, beloved daughter of the late Thomas F. Quinn and Virginia L. Quinn (nee Rhall) died peacefully on December 2nd, 2019. She was born February 8, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Kathleen is survived by her loving brother, Thomas Quinn (Adrienne) of Wethersfield, Connecticut, her four devoted children: Erin of Baltimore, Maryland, Michael (Jackie) of Media, Pennsylvania, Kevin (Inara) of Wall, New Jersey, Ryan (Magdalena) of Stratford, Connecticut and her 7 dear grandchildren: Nadine, Julia, Ryan, Katrina, Quinn, Brielle, and Liam.
Friends may greet the family on December 13, 2019 from 5-8pm at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Road, Baltimore, Maryland. There will be a funeral mass celebrating her life on December 14, 2019 at 11am at St Pius X Church, 6428 York Road, Baltimore, Maryland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Baltimore County Public Library: foundationforbcpl.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019