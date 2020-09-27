On Friday, September 25, 2020, Sister Kathleen (Kitty) Malstrom, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Jeannette Trinite and William Joseph Malstrom, Sr. She is survived by her brother Gus Malstrom, her sister Dolly Preis and brother-in-law Kyrle, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.



Burial will take place on Wednesday, September 30, at 10:30am, in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Kitty will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Kitty may be made to: School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212



