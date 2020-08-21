1/1
Kathleen Marie Governale
Kathleen Marie Governale, loving mother, wonderful grandmother and dear friend passed away on August 16, 2020 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, Maryland from stage four pancreatic cancer which had advanced to her liver. Kathleen was a wonderful mother, beautiful inside and out, who lit up the room with her lively energy, giving of her love, her time, and her gifts. She spent much of her time while her granddaughters were young taking them places, having fun with them, and teaching them everything life had to offer. Her granddaughters to this day draw and paint because of the lessons their grandmother gave them. Her family admired her for going back to college in her forties. She received her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and her master's degree in Curriculum and Development in Elementary Education with a Special Education Certification from Towson University. In her career, she was a special educator teacher at Pinewood Elementary, Ridge Ruxton, Cockeysville Middle, and Middle River. When Kathleen retired, she dove into life and loved it. She enjoyed painting with watercolors and playing mahjong with her friends. She enjoyed tap dancing and basket weaving. She took Zumba, swim aerobics, and guitar lessons. In the catholic church she was involved in the auxiliary and a bible study group.

Mom, we know you are in a good place and that God is with you and He loves you. God bless you mom. May you rest in the comfort of knowing how much you meant to all of us.

In addition to her mother, Katherine (Bellestri) Governale, Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Roberts and her husband, Mark; son, David Mario Duchow; grandchildren, Heather and Molly Roberts; and sister, Pamela Theriot.

Services were private.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 20, 2020
Beautiful ,sweet ,loving person I will miss you Kathleen I know you are with your Dad now We love you. Mike and Liz Governale
Elizabeth Governale
Family
August 20, 2020
One in a million. The world has lost a beautiful soul. I will miss you Kay. Rest in peace.
CHRISTINA STRAKES
Friend
