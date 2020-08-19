1/
Kathleen Mary Flynn
On August 18, 2020, Kathleen Mary Flynn; beloved wife of the late Patrick Flynn; devoted mother of Elizabeth Jones and the late James Flynn; loving grandmother of Jennifer Karais, Tiffany Boblitz, James Flynn, Jr., Kathleen Garnett, Colleen Castle, and Desmond Jones, Jr.; great-grandmother of Konstantino and Demetri Karais, Patrick and Tyler Boblitz, Riley, Chloe, Taylor and James Flynn, Keira Jones, Kylie Garnett, Nolan and Keagan Castle; dear sister of Margaret Culhane, Martin Kelliher, and the late Maurice and Teddy Kelliher.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 1:00 p.m., at St. Isaac Jogues Church. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. On-line condolence may be left for the family @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
AUG
20
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
