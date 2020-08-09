Kathleen McCausey

On July 31, 2020, Kathleen Carter McCausey, age 73, passed away peacefully at the Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, Virginia, after a courageous three-year battle against ovarian cancer. Kathleen was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Bert Jones McCausey Jr. and Mabel Lee McCausey (Pyles). She was the beloved sister of the late Michael McCausey (late Shirley McCausey), Sharon Marshall (Patrick Marshall) and Bonnie McCausey; loving mother of the late Wendy Decker and Tracey White (George Shreck); proud grandmother of Jeffrey Decker (Liz Decker), Nicholas Decker and Lydia Shreck; and great-grandmother to Kalliope Cosner. She was the caring aunt to the late Kelly McCausey, Shannon McCausey, Amy Santiago (Shane Santiago) and Jessie Campbell (Mike Campbell); and great aunt to Michael, Ryan, Bradley, Carter, Adler and Logan. Kathleen will be greatly missed by her family and friends, and her beloved cat, Lucy. She was happiest being on or near the water and her family will fulfill her wishes to spread her ashes accordingly. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held in the future, when it is safe for all of her friends and family to gather. Memorial donations may be made in Kathleen's name to 4 Paws Rescue Team at fourpaws.org
; or Capital Caring Health at capitalcaring.org
.