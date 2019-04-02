Kathleen Lee "Kathy" McCue, passed away on March 29th 2019 at the age of 69. She was born to the late Charles & Felicia "Lee" Rockhill on September 3rd 1949. She was born and raised in Long Branch, New Jersey and started her career working at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. She moved to Laurel, Maryland in 1970, where she raised her family and spent her years working for the Federal Government (USDA) in Beltsville, Maryland until she retired. Kathy is survived by her two daughters Lori Anne (Daniel) Miller of Monrovia, Maryland & Lisa Marie (Steven) Boyer of Arnold, Maryland. In addition, she is survived by her four beloved grandchildren, Adam & Allison Miller, and Jack & Noah Boyer, her sister Carolyn "EE" Pigage, aunt Annette Giunco, and several nieces and cousins.Kathy will be missed by many cherished friends who share this loss with her family. Arrangements are as follows: Friday, April 5, 2019, visitation from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00pm. Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707Online Condolences may be made at www.DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary