Kathleen McGinnis passed away on April 2, 2019 She was the beloved daughter of the late Basil and Dorothy McGinnis, devoted sister of William McGinnis, loving aunt of Kaitlin and Scott McGinnis all of Australia.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A. 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Saturday, April 13 from 1 until 2 pm at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment will take place on Saturday, April 27th at 11 am in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Cortland, New York.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 11, 2019