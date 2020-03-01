|
|
On Wednesday, February 26, 2020 Kathleen "Kathy" P. (nee Horsey) Jenson age 69 of Towson. Graduate of Towson Catholic High School and Villa Julie College. Devoted mother of Amanda S. Jenson of Ohio and SSG Jonathan R. Jenson, Jr. of Georgia; loving daughter of Dorothea C. (nee Bewick) Horsey and the late William C. Horsey; sister of Deborah A. Horsey of Delaware, and Carole A. (nee Horsey) Bullington and her husband James; grandmother of Katherine Foster and Payton Miller. Also survived by many close family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, March 20 from 7-9 PM and Saturday, March 21 from 10-11 AM with a Memorial Service beginning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers please remember Kathy with memorial contributions to Blue Star Mothers at bluestarmothers.org or HERO DOGS at herodogs.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 15, 2020