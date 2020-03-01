Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map

Kathleen P. Horsey Jenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen P. Horsey Jenson Notice
On Wednesday, February 26, 2020 Kathleen "Kathy" P. (nee Horsey) Jenson age 69 of Towson. Graduate of Towson Catholic High School and Villa Julie College. Devoted mother of Amanda S. Jenson of Ohio and SSG Jonathan R. Jenson, Jr. of Georgia; loving daughter of Dorothea C. (nee Bewick) Horsey and the late William C. Horsey; sister of Deborah A. Horsey of Delaware, and Carole A. (nee Horsey) Bullington and her husband James; grandmother of Katherine Foster and Payton Miller. Also survived by many close family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, March 20 from 7-9 PM and Saturday, March 21 from 10-11 AM with a Memorial Service beginning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers please remember Kathy with memorial contributions to Blue Star Mothers at bluestarmothers.org or HERO DOGS at herodogs.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -