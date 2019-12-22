Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Saint Mary's Seminary & University
Kathleen Patricia Mignini

Kathleen Patricia Mignini Notice
Kathleen Patricia Mignini, 73, of Naples, FL passed away on December 15, 2019. Kathleen was the loving spouse of Tony Mignini; mother of Anne (Don) Askey and Kathy (Andy) Walsh; grandmother of Maria, Olivia, Thomas, and Bella Askey, Abby and Sydney Walsh. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Saint Mary's Seminary & University, at 9:00 am. Contributions in Kathy's memory may be made to St. Mary's Seminary & University, 5400 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
