Kathleen T. Deringer

Kathleen T. Deringer, 89, formerly of Laurel, MD passed away quietly on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. She was born December 19, 1929 in Edinburgh, Scotland, married William R. Sweet, an American soldier in 1949, and became a naturalized citizen soon after. She is survived by their four daughters, Maureen Oskvarek, Sheila Hayden, Eileen Hoyland & Sharon Sweet; her sisters, Estelle, Moira, Hazel & Audrey, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and over 25 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Eva Thompson and siblings, Thelma, Lex & Eva.

She was a survivor with an infectious charm and a vivacity for life. She truly lit up any room she entered, always ready with a song and a dance when the spirit moved her, while always having compassion for the underdog and those less fortunate...and daring to dream and take a chance, inspiring the love of music and art, and always being on the lookout for that 'hyacinth for your soul'.

Her body was donated to medical science as was her wish.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020
