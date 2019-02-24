|
|
Franklin, Kathleen T., on February 19, 2019, she was predeceased by her parents Robert and Mary, survived by loving brother Kevin (Joann), adoring niece Shannon Renner (Sidry), great-nephews Kaleb and Blake and great-niece Lea Renner, cherished Aunt Betty Bena and many loving cousins.Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc (at Overbrook) on Monday, February 25, from 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, February 26, at 11 AM at The Church of Immaculate Conception Towson, 200 Ware Ave, Towson, MD 21204. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD 21093. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BARCS at https://barcs.org/donate/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 24, 2019