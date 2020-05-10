Kathleen T. Linsenmeyer
Kathleen Theresa Linsenmeyer, a Nurse Anesthetist and past Commander of the Patapsco River Power Squadron died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Charlestown Retirement Community.

In addition to her sister, Janice McCann, Miss Linsenmeyer is survived by her sister-in-law, Virginia Linsenmeyer and her many much loved and caring nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Martin's Home, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, MD 21228 or to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Atlantic-Midwest Province, Development Office, 345 Belden Hill Road, Wilton, CT06897-3898

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Funeral Services will be at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

