Kathleen Talty, Baltimore resident of nearly 40 years, passed away on June 6, 2020. She was born in Garden City, NY, on July 10, 1953, to the late Peter and Kathryn (née Ryan) Talty. A graduate of Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Trinity College, and the University of Baltimore Law School, she practiced employment law at Kruchko & Fries and FordHarrison LLP. "Kackie" is survived by her sister Maureen Konschnik (Dave), brother Peter Talty III (Linda), nieces Kate Konschnik, Alexandra Talty, and Seton Talty, and nephew David Konschnik (Monica). Funeral services will be private. Information on memorial contributions and online condolences may be found at:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.
