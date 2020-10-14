On October 9, 2020, Kathleen Theresa Ryan (Kat), beloved daughter of Peter and Kimberley Ryan; cherished sister of Patrick Ryan, Meghan Ryan, and Sean Ryan; dear niece of Jacqualynne Hall. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kathleen was an alumna of Notre Dame Preparatory School, class of 2009 and the University of Maryland, College Park (2013) and a proud sister of Kappa Alpha Theta.
Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Sunday from 12 to 3 PM and 5 to 8 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Adopt A Boxer Rescue, PO Box 154, Olyphant, PA 18447 (adoptaboxerrescue.org
).