On April 24, 2019 Kathleen Ellen Tucker, of Hanover, PA beloved wife of David J. Tucker. Mother of James Decker, David L. Decker, Timothy W. Decker, Elizabeth Tucker, Reynaldo Mendigorin and his wife Heather and Amelia Mendigorin. Sister of David B. Jaggers, Mary Alice and Patty. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, several great grandchildren and her beloved "Goldie". Sister in law of Phillip Tucker and his wife Helene. Predeceased by siblings Yvonne, Sheila, Charlotte and Brian.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Monday 6-9pm. Service will be held on Tuesday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Family prefers no flowers, if you wish, contributions to Humane Society of Carroll County, in Kathleen's name, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
