|
|
On July 26, 2019, Kathleen M. Wright (nee Schoene); beloved wife of Roman N. Wright, Jr.; devoted mother of Greg Wright and wife Kathy, Kim Carrera and husband Victor; loving grandmother of Dylan and Tyler Carrera and Gavin Wright; dear sister of Gertrude Golder, Eugene Schoene and the late Harry Schoene.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Isaac Jogues Church. Inurnment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 30, 2019