Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Norbeck Memorial Park Chapel
16625 Batchellors Forest Road,
Olney, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Norbeck Memorial Park Chapel
16625 Batchellors Forest Road
Olney, MD
View Map
Kathlynn H. Jacobs Notice
Kathlynn (Kathy) H. Jacobs, born in Tallahasee, Florida, but lived most of her life in Baltimore, peacefully passed away on October 1, 2019. An elementary school teacher in Baltimore for over 35 years, and a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kathlynn is survived by her sons, Robert G. Jacobs II, Richard C. Jacobs and his wife, Angell, and John T. Jacobs; two grandchildren, Terrance Jacobs and Qiana Snowden ; three great grandchildren, Laylah, Quirrah, and Nikitah Jacobs, and a host of relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm and interment, all at Norbeck Memorial Park Chapel located at 16625 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, Maryland 20832.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
