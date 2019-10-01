|
|
On September 29, 2019, Kathryn Anne Bertsch, beloved wife of Jay Bertsch; loving mother of Adam Bertsch (Tyfanee), George Bertsch (Therese), and Jay Alan Bertsch (Lisa); grandmother of Colin, Chase, Austin, Tessa, Conner, and Keira; sister of John Norris, Gayle Norris, James Norris, Jeanne Bertsch, Sharon Aponté, and Bridget Reynard; cousin of Barb Norris.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, with a memorial service to be held at 8 pm, at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathryn's name may be made to Ari's Bears online at https://arisbears.org/
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 1, 2019