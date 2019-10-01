Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
8:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Bertsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Anne Bertsch


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Anne Bertsch Notice
On September 29, 2019, Kathryn Anne Bertsch, beloved wife of Jay Bertsch; loving mother of Adam Bertsch (Tyfanee), George Bertsch (Therese), and Jay Alan Bertsch (Lisa); grandmother of Colin, Chase, Austin, Tessa, Conner, and Keira; sister of John Norris, Gayle Norris, James Norris, Jeanne Bertsch, Sharon Aponté, and Bridget Reynard; cousin of Barb Norris.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, with a memorial service to be held at 8 pm, at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathryn's name may be made to Ari's Bears online at https://arisbears.org/

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now