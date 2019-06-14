|
|
Kathryn E. Balint, 72, passed away on June 12, 2019; loving wife of Walter F. Balint, ESQ; beloved mother of Laura Kuryk (Robert), and Elizabeth Ledl (Nathan); dear sister of Gilbert Jr., and Donald Schuerholz and Jean DeHaro; cherished grandmother of John, Ariel and Abbey. The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Thursday, June 20 from 6 to 9pm. Flowers are welcome, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Kathryn's memory to , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 14 to June 16, 2019