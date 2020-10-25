Born on January 12, 1950 in Annapolis MD, Kathryn passed away in Fredericksburg, VA from complications of a stroke on September 21, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, Carroll A. Miller, and Sophia V. Miller, and her husband of 37 years, Allan R. Levy. She leaves behind her sister, Carola and (husband) Arne Bruflat of Vienna, Virginia, and a nephew, Jon and (wife) Angela of Tucson AZ, and cousins in the Gloucester, MA. She will be missed by many friends in Maryland, California, and Virginia.



She grew up in Glen Burnie, MD, but also lived for more than 30 years in San Diego, CA. Most recently she lived in Colonial Beach, VA. She worked in banking, as a travel agent, in medical coding and billing. She loved to travel, eat good seafood, swim in the ocean and always had a dog or two in her life. Her greatest passion was her many friends and their children whom she loved to help in any way she could.



Thank you to Jane Leeds, Suzanne and David Johnson, and Kimberly Summers who tirelessly looked after her interests. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to any local canine rescue organization in your area in her memory.



Due to COVID-19, a private interment at Lorraine Park Cemetery, Baltimore MD will be held at a future date.



