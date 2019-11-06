Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel of the Maryland Masonic Home
300 International Circle
Cockeysville, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of the Maryland Masonic Home
300 International Circle
Cockeysville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Simonini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn G. Simonini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn G. Simonini Notice
On November 3, 2019 KATHRYN SIMONINI (nee Gift); beloved wife of the late Kenneth Simonini; devoted sister of Peggy A. Gramm and her husband Richard and Denise Christ and her husband Gregory; loving aunt of Kelly Fisher and her husband Michael, Kurt F. Gramm and his spouse Derrick Washington and Allyson and Matthew Christ; great-aunt of Michael and Andrew Fisher; dear cousin of Brenda, Danny and Austin Koenig and Adam Willie and his family. Also survived by her dear friends, Norma and John Curreri.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of the Maryland Masonic Home, 300 International Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Thursday, November 7, 1-2pm with a Celebration of Kathryn's life beginning at 2pm. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -