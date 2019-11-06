|
On November 3, 2019 KATHRYN SIMONINI (nee Gift); beloved wife of the late Kenneth Simonini; devoted sister of Peggy A. Gramm and her husband Richard and Denise Christ and her husband Gregory; loving aunt of Kelly Fisher and her husband Michael, Kurt F. Gramm and his spouse Derrick Washington and Allyson and Matthew Christ; great-aunt of Michael and Andrew Fisher; dear cousin of Brenda, Danny and Austin Koenig and Adam Willie and his family. Also survived by her dear friends, Norma and John Curreri.
The family will receive friends in the Chapel of the Maryland Masonic Home, 300 International Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Thursday, November 7, 1-2pm with a Celebration of Kathryn's life beginning at 2pm. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019