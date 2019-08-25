|
Kathryn "Kay" Hagberg, a longtime resident of Annapolis, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 surrounded by family.
Kay was born and raised in New England. She earned a B.S. from Sargent College/Boston University.
Kay taught Physical Education for several years at Notre Dame Preparatory School in Baltimore, MD. There she met Bernard Hagberg, Jr. (Bernie) and married him. The two raised their six children on the shores of the Magothy River.
She taught for many years at Gibson Island Country School. Kay went on to earn a Master's Degree from Towson University and worked for twenty years as a School Counselor in Anne Arundel County.
She is survived by six children, their spouses and her seven grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the compassionate and supportive caregivers who helped make Kay's final years pleasant and comfortable.
Kay's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14th. Please contact family members for more details.
Interment services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services (www.crs.org), Hospice of the Chesapeake (www.hospicechesapeake.org) or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2019