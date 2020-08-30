On August 22, 2020, Kathryn Hildebrand, age 97, beloved wife of the late William Hildebrand, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, who she served with all her heart. She is survived by three daughters: Carol (Jerry) Bullinger, Mary Ann (Chet) Gladkowski, and Ellen (Bob) Bishoff. She was dearly loved by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Arrangements are private. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Christian Church Pantry, 8009 Corporate Drive, Nottingham, MD 21236.



