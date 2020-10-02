1/1
Kathryn Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn White Johnson, 94, passed away peacefully in Brookeville MD on September 26, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Jane Clarke of Damascus MD. She was the daughter of Nellie and William White of Nashville TN. She was predeceased by her brother, William White Jr. She is survived by her half-sisters, Carolyn Williams and Clarice Davidson, the daughters of Nellie and Hardy Hudgens. She was predeceased by her half-brother, Kenneth. Kathryn worked for thirty-nine years at Kennedy-Krieger Institute (now part of Johns Hopkins Hospital). Private services will be held in Damascus MD and Nashville TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved