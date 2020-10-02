Kathryn Johnson

Kathryn White Johnson, 94, passed away peacefully in Brookeville MD on September 26, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Jane Clarke of Damascus MD. She was the daughter of Nellie and William White of Nashville TN. She was predeceased by her brother, William White Jr. She is survived by her half-sisters, Carolyn Williams and Clarice Davidson, the daughters of Nellie and Hardy Hudgens. She was predeceased by her half-brother, Kenneth. Kathryn worked for thirty-nine years at Kennedy-Krieger Institute (now part of Johns Hopkins Hospital). Private services will be held in Damascus MD and Nashville TN.



