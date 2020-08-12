Kathryn K. Keen, age 97, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oxford and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Katherine (Stewart) Kerr and the loving wife of the late Howard M. Keen. She resided in Aberdeen, Havre de Grace, and most recently Bel Air since moving to Maryland after her marriage in 1953.
Kathryn enjoyed travel, genealogy, computers, knitting & needlepoint, and was an avid reader. She was an income tax consultant for H&R Block and later as a volunteer for AARP. She was also a volunteer for the Historical Society of Harford County.
Kathryn is survived by her two sons, James Keen of Washington, DC and Stewart Keen of Bel Air, Maryland; daughter, Rebecca Keen of Newark, Delaware; two granddaughters, Katie McCabe (Jordan) and Kerri Frey (Michael); and two great grandchildren, Colton and Avery McCabe.
A private interment took place in Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 with her immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kathryn can be made to The Historical Society of Harford County at 143 N. Main Street, Bel Air, Maryland, 21014 or via their website, www.harfordhistory.org
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
