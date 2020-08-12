1/1
Kathryn K. Keen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn K. Keen, age 97, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oxford and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Katherine (Stewart) Kerr and the loving wife of the late Howard M. Keen. She resided in Aberdeen, Havre de Grace, and most recently Bel Air since moving to Maryland after her marriage in 1953.

Kathryn enjoyed travel, genealogy, computers, knitting & needlepoint, and was an avid reader. She was an income tax consultant for H&R Block and later as a volunteer for AARP. She was also a volunteer for the Historical Society of Harford County.

Kathryn is survived by her two sons, James Keen of Washington, DC and Stewart Keen of Bel Air, Maryland; daughter, Rebecca Keen of Newark, Delaware; two granddaughters, Katie McCabe (Jordan) and Kerri Frey (Michael); and two great grandchildren, Colton and Avery McCabe.

A private interment took place in Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday morning, August 8, 2020 with her immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kathryn can be made to The Historical Society of Harford County at 143 N. Main Street, Bel Air, Maryland, 21014 or via their website, www.harfordhistory.org.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved