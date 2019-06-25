|
|
Feb 2, 1933 - Jun 12, 2019. Kathy was 86 years old and died of natural causes. She was the daughter of Robert H. and Catherine (nee Schatt) Herbert. Her childhood was spent in Halethorpe and Riverdale on the Magothy in Severna Park. She attended Severna Park Elementary and Annapolis High Schools, graduating in 1951. Afterward she was employed in the family business, the Herbert Electric Company before marrying Vernon Ruark in 1957. She worked at the Hutzler's Southdale store in sewing and women's apparel. In 1980, the Ruark's moved from Severna Park to Fogelsville, PA, then in 2015 to DeBary, FL. She enjoyed family, pets, sewing, skiing, crafts, gardening, boating, music, reading and shopping. Kathy is survived by her son Gary, sister Sarah Smith and brother Robert Herbert. Internment is with her husband of 58 years at the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery Crownsville. There are no services.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 25, 2019