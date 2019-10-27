|
Kathryn Viola Ludwig Livingston, 98, of Westminster-Canterbury, Lynchburg, VA, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, March 7, 1921, she was the daughter of the late William and Minnie Ludwig. She was the widow of John Livingston. Kathryn was retired from the John Hopkins School of Hygiene, and was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Lynchburg, VA.
She is survived by three sons, John Oliver Livingston, Jr., Jay O. Livingston, and Jeff Olin Livingston.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 501 VES Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24503.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019