On April 24, 2019, Kathryn Marie Birckhead née Disney, beloved wife of the late Stephen James Birckhead, Sr.; devoted mother of Deborah Birckhead-Grove (Kirby A. Grove), Stephen James Birckhead, Jr. (Kathy), Nancy Carol Allen, Robert L. Birckhead (Susan A.), and Kathryn Dixon (Marty); loving grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 12.The family will receive visitors on Sunday, April 28, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, at 8 am. Interment to follow in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019