Kathryn Eileen Riedal, of Churchville, MD, passed away on March 8, 2019. She was 77. Mrs. Riedal was born in Baltimore, MD, to Roland W. Hoffman and M. Evelyn Trautfelter Hoffman. She was the devoted wife of the late Albert Rowan Rieldal, loving mother of John William Riedal, Albert "Pete" Roland Riedal and his wife Terri, Michael Joseph Riedal and his wife Sandra, and Theresa Lynn Ray and her husband Deward. Mrs. Riedal was the grandmother of Brendan Riedal, Jason Riedal, Rachel Nystrom, Jacob Riedal, Tyler Riedal, Cassidy Riedal, Grier Ray, Tucker Ray, and Owen Ray, and great-grandmother of 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Phyllis Inez Zimmerman.Mrs. Riedal attended The Shrine of the Little Flower Elementary School and graduated from Catholic High School in Baltimore in 1959. She owned and operated Riedal Plumbing with her husband. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to fish and hunt, and she was a skilled trap and skeet shooter winning many awards and competitions. She was also an accomplished pianist and enjoyed wildlife photography. Mrs. Riedal was a member of St. Ignatius Church.A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:30 AM, with Eulogies at 10:15 AM, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 533 East Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill, MD. Interment will be held at Angel Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.