Kathryn S. Brendel, 75, of Bellflower, Illinois and formerly of Ellicott City, Maryland passed away at 1:04 p.m. June 14, 2019. At the time, Mrs. Brendel was in her home with her husband Philip Brendel, who she was married to for almost 34 years. Kathyn was born April 17, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland the daughter of Guy Carlton and Clara (Boarder) Sykes, Jr. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Philip; son- Jason(Jenny) Yeager of Charleston, West Virginia; daughter- Jessica( Kevin Seagle) Yeager of Charleston, West Virginia; grandchildren-Emma, Jack, Lily and Lori; sister- Lee Dickenson of Ridgefield, Connecticut and Rachel Dionne of Boston, Massachusetts and many others who loved her and called her Aunt Kathy. She was an accountant for many years both on and off the farm. Kathryn was a graduate of Howard High School. She went on to graduate from the University of Maryland and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. Devoted to her faith, Kathy was a long-time member of St. John's Episcopal Church, in Ellicott City, Maryland, as well as St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Glenwood, Maryland. Where she attended Bible study and sang in the choir. Kathy had many life- long friends that she dearly loved. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and filling her home with flowers. She was an avid reader and loved books and poetry. However, what brought her most pleasure was spending time with her family. Kathy loved to travel and enjoyed trips to see her kids and trips with her sisters, Lee and Rachel to the beach, museum and anywhere that inspired her. Kathy simply loved life's journey. A memorial service for Kathy will be on August 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Glenwood, Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2019